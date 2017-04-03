WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stones final few options

Mon Apr 03, 2017 5:37 am
Whilst I have never expected anything great from the Giants this season the current 'tosh' is also far from what I expected too.

No structure, no systems, no brains in fact no improvement just an error strewn penalty fest down to as always being dominated in the ruck and not having enough grunt in the pack.

Stone has added nothing, yes we've been a bit unlucky injury wise but in plain old fashioned talk we 'suck.'

Strangely enough in the first match against Widnes Ta'ai and Ikihihofo played 35 mins bashed Widnes's forwards and established a platform that won the game.

Not played that way since but if rumour is true Symonds and Mamo are getting somewhere near so let's get a plan together.

Forget winning at Saints on Friday it's a pipe dream let's try and get our best team as near as we can on the field for the Catalans game and concentrate on winning or at least playing better at home. Something to show a plan to get out of 'jail.'

If the team were showing any signs of structure or improvement at all I'd back Stone to the hilt but despite his constantly reminding us we are now in the 'long game' for getting better there are no small shoots or any signs that bit by bit we are improving and there's a solution out there.

Sad fact is we are getting worse not better.

After 17 matches in charge we should be seeing some of his ideas coming through cos if we have already had them then 'god help us.'

Sorry Rick you look like a man way out of his depth to me you are mirroring your team 'rabbits in headlights' surely one way or another it has to change or Ken needs to step in and change it because we are declining faster than when Anderson was here !!

Mon Apr 03, 2017 6:32 am
Ive got to admit I know Saints aren't great this year but I don't see how we can win on Friday given that their defence is just so much better than ours - we have conceded double what they have. That should be enough to win them the game.

Lets face it - Brierley will be dropped for Brough so that rules out scoring any long range tries or getting something off any breaks - the only way we could score is barging over or trying to get in right in the corner if they are as bad as we are defending out wide.

We may be in the game up till half time or trailing by about 6-8 points but the game will finish 36 - 10

