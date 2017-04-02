This week's results



Week 7

Salford 22 St Helens 14 - Salford by 8

Castleford 52 Huddersfield 16 - Castleford by 36

Leeds 26 Wigan 18 - Leeds by 8

Catalans 18 Wakefield 38 - Wakefield by 20

Leigh 24 Widnes 37 - Widnes by 13

Warrington 22 Hull FC 22 - DRAW



7 Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc (Predictors of the week)

6 Highbury Rhino

5 Jamie101, Loiner81, ThePrinter

4 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Frosties.

3 Finglas, Him, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Xykojen

2 Biff Tannen, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tigertot

1 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Phil Clarke, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino

0 Cuppabrew



Overall table

34 Loiner81, Priestley, Tad Rhino

32 Steamy, Xykojen

31 Ducknumber1, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris, ThePrinter

30 Jamie101

29 BRK, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino

28 Deanos Rhinos, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com

27 Finglas, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Tvoc

26 Biff Tannen, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Tigertot

25 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Highbury Rhino, The Biffs Back

24 Sarahgrhino, William Eve

23 Phil Clarke, Rhino46

19 Cuppabrew

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)

Hull FC (HFC) v Salford (SAL)

Leigh (LEI) v Catalans (CAT)

St Helens (STH) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Warrington (WAR) v Leeds (LEE)

Wakefield (WAK) v Widnes (WID)



