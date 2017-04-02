This week's results
Week 7
Salford 22 St Helens 14 - Salford by 8
Castleford 52 Huddersfield 16 - Castleford by 36
Leeds 26 Wigan 18 - Leeds by 8
Catalans 18 Wakefield 38 - Wakefield by 20
Leigh 24 Widnes 37 - Widnes by 13
Warrington 22 Hull FC 22 - DRAW
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
7 Rotherhamrhino, Tvoc (Predictors of the week)
6 Highbury Rhino
5 Jamie101, Loiner81, ThePrinter
4 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Frosties.
3 Finglas, Him, Old Feller, Priestley, Rhino46, Rhinos69, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Xykojen
2 Biff Tannen, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
1 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Phil Clarke, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
0 Cuppabrew
Overall table
34 Loiner81, Priestley, Tad Rhino
32 Steamy, Xykojen
31 Ducknumber1, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris, ThePrinter
30 Jamie101
29 BRK, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino
28 Deanos Rhinos, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com
27 Finglas, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Tvoc
26 Biff Tannen, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Him, Tigertot
25 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Highbury Rhino, The Biffs Back
24 Sarahgrhino, William Eve
23 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
19 Cuppabrew
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)
Hull FC (HFC) v Salford (SAL)
Leigh (LEI) v Catalans (CAT)
St Helens (STH) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Leeds (LEE)
Wakefield (WAK) v Widnes (WID)
Good luck
