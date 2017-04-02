WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Swinton/Away Travel

taxman
In a high scoring game we managed to keep our noses in front with Swinton never giving up the game with some nice flowing moves and mainly good handling. Our defence was not as good as it has been although James Saltonstall made a try saver after 15 minutes and Simon Grix a bone crunching tackle just after half time. We were however vastly improved in attack which gave us the edge.
With Dewsbury next up we will need to keep the pressure on as Dewsbury will be looking for that first win.
Ben Johnston who was the sponsors MOM took first place in the Shay Lounge Player of the Season with 3 points, 2nd with 2 points was Adam Tangata and the 1 point went to Simon Grix who also took the Hitman award. Shane Grady still leads on 6 points followed by Will Sharp on 5 with Ben, James Saltonstall and Jacob Fairbank on 4.
Our final numbers in Club 1873 is 134 which is just 4 less than last season. Thank you for your continued support. In the first draw Carol Willis took the £25 voucher, number 39 and Lesley Haigh the £20 voucher, number 111.
The supporters coach leaves the Shay at 6.15 on Good Friday to Bradford KO 8.00pm Adults £6 with up to 2 juniors free. For our Ladbrokes Challenge Cup match at Whitehaven on Sunday 23rd April. Ko 3.00pm we leave the Shay at 10.00am. Adults £15 with juniors £10.
To book phone me on 07714488080.
The coach to Blackpool for the Summer Bash is filling up nicely. We leave at 10.00am and return after our game against Toulouse KO 3.00pm. Adults £12, juniors £6.
Also please note the change to KO time on Sunday 30th April v Batley which is now 6.00pm. Our match v Sheffield at Wakefield is now on Saturday 10th June Ko 6.00pm.
Finally the winning number at half time today was 3981 for £174.
Neil
