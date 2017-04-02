WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:32 pm
Jake the Peg





According to the beeb

Got to be a better option than the one in wakefield and any potential 2nd one in Hull

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:54 pm
the artist






can't see a magic weekend heading there any time soon, but what about playing the challenge cup semis there as a double header?
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:09 pm
j.c




8k average gates and stadium facilities high on tbe agenda,when do these standards kick in ?
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:34 pm
UllFC





Great that we are attracting new investment. But in terms of next steps, Coventry's stadium is too small for Magic Weekend, holds 32k but the Saturday of Magic has had 40k for a good few years now. Coventry also isnt attractive as a weekend away like Newcastle or Manchester are.

Better to let them host the CC Semi's as these struggle to get good gates wherever we play them, and the CC is seen as a historic competition by non RL fans.

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:45 pm
j.c




I think 32k is perfect, great chance of selling out both days if you get the fixtures right which will look and sound great
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:17 pm
Psychedelic Casual





For Magic Weekend, I'd rather have 32k sell out than 37k in 55k stadiums. But Coventry isn't a great visitors Town. There's bugger all there.

As far as getting a Super League side there, and coming from a rugby union club, it's a genuine "WOW" moment.. Brilliant if you ask me!

This wasn't an April Fools was it?!
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:48 am
tenerifeRhino




Psychedelic Casual wrote:
For Magic Weekend, I'd rather have 32k sell out than 37k in 55k stadiums. But Coventry isn't a great visitors Town. There's bugger all there.

As far as getting a Super League side there, and coming from a rugby union club, it's a genuine "WOW" moment.. Brilliant if you ask me!

This wasn't an April Fools was it?!


You should work for the RFL with that logic.

Why don't we play it at Leigh or Doncaster it would sell out every year

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 5:53 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield




The Wasps guy owns the Ricoh arena. Personally I think he's just saying this about a Super League club to try and get us to host big rugby league events at his stadium, which will make him a load of money. There is already a League one club in Coventry, let's see if this guy actually invests any money into it.

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 6:52 am
UllFC





Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The Wasps guy owns the Ricoh arena. Personally I think he's just saying this about a Super League club to try and get us to host big rugby league events at his stadium, which will make him a load of money. There is already a League one club in Coventry, let's see if this guy actually invests any money into it.


The Football team plan to move out again, so he maybe genuinely does want/need another tenant to cover costs.

I do agree that he should buy Coventry Bears though, almost every time we've tried to parachute a club in to SL its been a disaster, the only exception is Catalan but of course they came out of an RL stronghold and were an evolution of an exisiting club.

Tolouse and Toronto are currently flying high in their leagues and and are the 'new club' model we should be following. Get them to start low (with low cost risks if it goes wrong) and fans like seeing winning teams, even if the standard is lower.

Exciting times for the game though, its looking like in 5 years we could have two strong French clubs, a Midlands club and. Canadian club, and surely that brings big rewards in terms of TV deals and sponsorship.

Re: Wasps RU to set up SL fanchise in Coventry

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:36 am
yossarian





Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The Wasps guy owns the Ricoh arena. Personally I think he's just saying this about a Super League club to try and get us to host big rugby league events at his stadium, which will make him a load of money. There is already a League one club in Coventry, let's see if this guy actually invests any money into it.


Agree. Know a few Cov lads and they tell me Wasps have so far run up a debt and treated the local soccer and rugby clubs appallingly.

As much as I'd love a RU club to take up RL I reckon this one should be swerved.

