Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: The Wasps guy owns the Ricoh arena. Personally I think he's just saying this about a Super League club to try and get us to host big rugby league events at his stadium, which will make him a load of money. There is already a League one club in Coventry, let's see if this guy actually invests any money into it.

The Football team plan to move out again, so he maybe genuinely does want/need another tenant to cover costs.I do agree that he should buy Coventry Bears though, almost every time we've tried to parachute a club in to SL its been a disaster, the only exception is Catalan but of course they came out of an RL stronghold and were an evolution of an exisiting club.Tolouse and Toronto are currently flying high in their leagues and and are the 'new club' model we should be following. Get them to start low (with low cost risks if it goes wrong) and fans like seeing winning teams, even if the standard is lower.Exciting times for the game though, its looking like in 5 years we could have two strong French clubs, a Midlands club and. Canadian club, and surely that brings big rewards in terms of TV deals and sponsorship.