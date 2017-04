Great that we are attracting new investment. But in terms of next steps, Coventry's stadium is too small for Magic Weekend, holds 32k but the Saturday of Magic has had 40k for a good few years now. Coventry also isnt attractive as a weekend away like Newcastle or Manchester are.



Better to let them host the CC Semi's as these struggle to get good gates wherever we play them, and the CC is seen as a historic competition by non RL fans.