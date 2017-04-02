Seen this lad play quite a few times this season.
Hes only 22 but has just about everything you need in a centre, pace good hands, power and defensively bound.
If Hull KR dont come back up this year, can see him been snapped up by a super league club.
As Chris Chester said he will be looking at centres for next year, if he became available, could be a decent punt
