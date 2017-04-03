WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Cas

Re: Team for Cas

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:22 am
For some reason I am pretty nervous about this one. Wigan at home are always dangerous and I really think this will test our mental toughness. We fell short against the only team who drew us into the grind this season so far, hopefull that will better equip us the next time it happens.

I just hope its a great game that isnt spoilt by the whistle. I am looking forward to going over with apparently another 1500 / 2000 Cas fans.
Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:16 am
We kept close to Leeds through the brilliance of George Williams, but the pack was well beaten. Our props have really struggled in the last three games. I thought FPN and Clubb were badly outplayed by Leeds front rowers.

We haven't been let down by the kids at all. We need the older more experienced forwards to step up on Thursday or it could get embarrassing.

Willie Isa is our best forward at the moment so I'd be reluctant to move him to centre.


I thought Isa was our best player Friday, he did get stuck in and didnt lose his focus. You could see why he was brought to the team. I would move Tomkins out wide first
Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:30 am
I thought Isa was our best player Friday, he did get stuck in and didn't lose his focus. You could see why he was brought to the team. I would move Tomkins out wide first

I think the plan before this injury crisis was to move Joel to the middle. He has looked fit and has played pretty well this season, Friday's game aside. He does get exposed in the centres defensively IMO.

But it is a dilemma, and we definitely need Gelling on the right. I wouldn't be happy to play Forsyth (although he has by no means disgraced himself) against Webster, who is a monster. I recall a few seasons back at their place, Webster and Carney trampling all over Josh Charnley. And Josh was/is a pretty strong lad and decent in defence. Thankfully it's Waney's decision and not mine.
Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:43 am
I think the plan before this injury crisis was to move Joel to the middle. He has looked fit and has played pretty well this season, Friday's game aside. He does get exposed in the centres defensively IMO.

But it is a dilemma, and we definitely need Gelling on the right. I wouldn't be happy to play Forsyth (although he has by no means disgraced himself) against Webster, who is a monster. I recall a few seasons back at their place, Webster and Carney trampling all over Josh Charnley. And Josh was/is a pretty strong lad and decent in defence. Thankfully it's Waney's decision and not mine.


I was expecting the young backs to get bullied against Hull but they stuck to it but the damage was done in the first half. We cant afford to let teams get a big lead on us. Castleford are playing well and could easily run in 3 quick tries if we cant dominate in the forwards. Farrell and Gelling bakc would be a big boost
Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:01 pm
I was expecting the young backs to get bullied against Hull but they stuck to it but the damage was done in the first half. We cant afford to let teams get a big lead on us. Castleford are playing well and could easily run in 3 quick tries if we cant dominate in the forwards. Farrell and Gelling bakc would be a big boost

I think you've hit the nail on the head. Our forwards need to step up. I've been disappointed with most of our props (bar Sutton) and we need bigger games from FPN, Flower and Clubb. Since O'Loughlin went off after ten minutes against Huddersfield our season has gone downhill. Farrell has been an even bigger miss, as generally agreed on here last week.
Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:11 pm
We kept close to Leeds through the brilliance of George Williams, but the pack was well beaten. Our props have really struggled in the last three games. I thought FPN and Clubb were badly outplayed by Leeds front rowers.

We haven't been let down by the kids at all. We need the older more experienced forwards to step up on Thursday or it could get embarrassing.

Willie Isa is our best forward at the moment so I'd be reluctant to move him to centre.


This has been a problem, I thought our props started the season off great but they've disappeared for the last three games.
I can't see any of Farrell, Gelling, O'Loughlin playing on Thursday but I'd put my mortgage on all three being back on Good Friday.

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:45 pm
I've got no concerns playing Forsyth at centre if we need ISA in the pack. Forsyth has really grown into the side and against Hull he was superb. Every break they made went down Gelling's flank and absolutely nothing came through Forsyth. Against Leeds, Marshall, Davies and Forsyth all played well. Forsyth's growing in confidence and i won't be disappointed if we see him in the team on Thursday.

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:09 pm
Hasn't Waney said none of our injured will be back for Thursday?

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:12 pm
Hasn't Waney said none of our injured will be back for Thursday?

He said that after the game on Friday. I reckon he was about as fed up as he could be, so possibly not thinking straight :DEPRESSED:
