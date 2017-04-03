Aboveusonlypie wrote: I think the plan before this injury crisis was to move Joel to the middle. He has looked fit and has played pretty well this season, Friday's game aside. He does get exposed in the centres defensively IMO.



But it is a dilemma, and we definitely need Gelling on the right. I wouldn't be happy to play Forsyth (although he has by no means disgraced himself) against Webster, who is a monster. I recall a few seasons back at their place, Webster and Carney trampling all over Josh Charnley. And Josh was/is a pretty strong lad and decent in defence. Thankfully it's Waney's decision and not mine.

I was expecting the young backs to get bullied against Hull but they stuck to it but the damage was done in the first half. We cant afford to let teams get a big lead on us. Castleford are playing well and could easily run in 3 quick tries if we cant dominate in the forwards. Farrell and Gelling bakc would be a big boost