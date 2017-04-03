stpatricks wrote: I thought Isa was our best player Friday, he did get stuck in and didn't lose his focus. You could see why he was brought to the team. I would move Tomkins out wide first

I think the plan before this injury crisis was to move Joel to the middle. He has looked fit and has played pretty well this season, Friday's game aside. He does get exposed in the centres defensively IMO.But it is a dilemma, and we definitely need Gelling on the right. I wouldn't be happy to play Forsyth (although he has by no means disgraced himself) against Webster, who is a monster. I recall a few seasons back at their place, Webster and Carney trampling all over Josh Charnley. And Josh was/is a pretty strong lad and decent in defence. Thankfully it's Waney's decision and not mine.