For some reason I am pretty nervous about this one. Wigan at home are always dangerous and I really think this will test our mental toughness. We fell short against the only team who drew us into the grind this season so far, hopefull that will better equip us the next time it happens.



I just hope its a great game that isnt spoilt by the whistle. I am looking forward to going over with apparently another 1500 / 2000 Cas fans.