Hopefully Faz and Gelling will be back. If so -
Escare,
Smith, Gelling, Isa, Marshall,
Williams, Lauluai,
Flower, Powell, FPN,
Tomkins, Farrell,
Gregson,
Bench - Clubb, Tautai, Navarette, Sutton.
Cas have two powerful centres in Shenton and Webster that I'd have Isa rather than Forsyth due to experience and strength.
