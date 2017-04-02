Has there been any word on who's back? I'd like to hope Farrell and Gelling would be ok if they only just missed out on Friday and hopefully Gildart will get over his problem sharpish.



If it was very worst case it would be something like-



Escare

Davies Isa Forsyth Marshall

Williams Leuluai

Clubb Powell Nuuausala

Tomkins Sutton Flower



Tautai Bretherton Navarette Gregson



If it is along those lines we'll do well to keep the score down considering the form of Cas but ultimately we all know we'll be fine. The only real downer of this injury run is the LLS is going down the pan. I'm convinced we'd have a 100% record without it.