Team for Cas

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:11 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 686
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Escare
Davies
Isa
Forsyth
Marshall
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
FPN
?
?
Gregson

Clubb
Tautai
Sutton
Navarette

Could be a long evening on Thursday !

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:28 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20772
Location: WIGAN
Has there been any word on who's back? I'd like to hope Farrell and Gelling would be ok if they only just missed out on Friday and hopefully Gildart will get over his problem sharpish.

If it was very worst case it would be something like-

Escare
Davies Isa Forsyth Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Clubb Powell Nuuausala
Tomkins Sutton Flower

Tautai Bretherton Navarette Gregson

If it is along those lines we'll do well to keep the score down considering the form of Cas but ultimately we all know we'll be fine. The only real downer of this injury run is the LLS is going down the pan. I'm convinced we'd have a 100% record without it.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:34 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5131
Agree NK. There's also absolutely no way Clubb can play 13 again. Sutton or Gregson there instead.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:58 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 686
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Missed out Tomkins 2nd row, my bad :oops:

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:02 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3155
No Junior Moors for us, which i know is only 1 player compared to the huge list you lot have but for me he is the best forward in the league so I am apprehensive about our go forward without him, I am also wary about a scorned Wigan side.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:07 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7242
Hopefully Faz and Gelling will be back. If so -
Escare,
Smith, Gelling, Isa, Marshall,
Williams, Lauluai,
Flower, Powell, FPN,
Tomkins, Farrell,
Gregson,
Bench - Clubb, Tautai, Navarette, Sutton.

Cas have two powerful centres in Shenton and Webster that I'd have Isa rather than Forsyth due to experience and strength.

