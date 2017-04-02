This looks a tough one to predict. Having watched London take us (Fev) apart in the final game last year (admittedly when we were a beaten-up team with nothing to play for, but the Broncos looked very good that day), it is puzzling from the outside how London have struggled this year. But after a bright start, we haven't been especially convincing lately and were deservedly beaten by Toulouse last week at home.



Looks like both teams are going to be struggling a bit with injuries/suspensions which makes predictions even harder. No doubt though that the three games between London & Fev are going to have a big say on the top 4 this year.