WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Macani

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Macani

 
Post a reply

Re: Macani

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:08 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9248
Location: Bradbados
Macani didn't have a particularly good game yesterday, in fact, he was pretty average. And that average was a pretty low standard.

There were precious few I could honestly say had good games and in no way was Macani to 'blame' for the loss - other than the joint enterprise bit. We made mistakes all over the field, lacked leadership, seemed to drop as much ball as we caught and, to be honest, looked clueless at times. We started the game short of forwards and finished with fewer than we started with.

I'm sure we'll get reinforcements, at some (indeterminate) point in the future - unless, of course part of then deal to take over the club involved an agreement not to spend anything on new players. To be right, with everyone fit, I wouldn't pick him in my 17, but neither am I going to get at him when he was no worse than others.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Macani

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:13 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26395
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Fair assessment methinks.

There's always a fall guy - every season. Might come up with a fall guy XIII.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Macani

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 2:56 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4368
Just seen the winning try on Oldhams Twitter. Doesnt make it look any better. Still screaming at Macani to run. He just didnt want to make that tackle.

Re: Macani

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 3:12 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5499
Location: east east hull
Bull Mania wrote:
Just seen the winning try on Oldhams Twitter. Doesnt make it look any better. Still screaming at Macani to run. He just didnt want to make that tackle.

I've just watched it how many chances did you have to stop him
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Macani

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 3:52 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9248
Location: Bradbados
fun time frankie wrote:
I've just watched it how many chances did you have to stop him

That is the point though. That try could, and should, have been stopped whilst the ball was still in the Oldham half and quite a few times after, so why put all the blame the last guy to mess up?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, dddooommm, eddievan, FevGrinder, fun time frankie, harry1, hawk-eye, martinwildbull, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, Scarey71, Spannerz, Terry Price's knee, Yahoo [Bot] and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,4201,94575,9014,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
LEIGH
v
CATALANS  
  Sat 8th Apr : 06:00
NRL-R6
MANLY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 08:30
NRL-R6
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 10:30
NRL-R6
NQL COWBOYS
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:00
CH-R9
TOULOUSE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:30
CH1-R4
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 9th Apr : 05:00
NRL-R6
NZ WARRIORS
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  