Macani didn't have a particularly good game yesterday, in fact, he was pretty average. And that average was a pretty low standard.



There were precious few I could honestly say had good games and in no way was Macani to 'blame' for the loss - other than the joint enterprise bit. We made mistakes all over the field, lacked leadership, seemed to drop as much ball as we caught and, to be honest, looked clueless at times. We started the game short of forwards and finished with fewer than we started with.



I'm sure we'll get reinforcements, at some (indeterminate) point in the future - unless, of course part of then deal to take over the club involved an agreement not to spend anything on new players. To be right, with everyone fit, I wouldn't pick him in my 17, but neither am I going to get at him when he was no worse than others.