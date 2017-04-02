rufio wrote: Have we ever had a winger that shirks doing all the work as much as this guy? Every kick return he's looking to give the ball to the full back, doesn't want to take the ball into contact, had a chance to score today and instead of backing himself runs sideways for 15 metres. Defence is non existent always trying to avoid doing any tackling, 100% to blame for Oldhams match winning try, bottled going for their winger, we concede so many down his side.



He's gotta be dropped after today, get Caro on the wing.

He's been poor all season. Had a decent 40 mins against Dewsbury but he's been so poor. Like you said his kick returns are left to be desired and looks hesitant to take it in. He hardly backs himself (I understand that getting away from the touchline is important) but he does have pace and when he actually does back himself he gains yards and scores! I also find myself very frustrated when he slows down after scooting trying to do quick feet (which again does nothing for him other than slowing him down) when he could be gaining 5-10m.And don't get me started on running sideways, worse than Rikki Sheriffe at that. However much I think he's been poor I will still support him as he stood by our club when we were liquidated.