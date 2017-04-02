WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Macani

Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:52 pm
Have we ever had a winger that shirks doing all the work as much as this guy? Every kick return he's looking to give the ball to the full back, doesn't want to take the ball into contact, had a chance to score today and instead of backing himself runs sideways for 15 metres. Defence is non existent always trying to avoid doing any tackling, 100% to blame for Oldhams match winning try, bottled going for their winger, we concede so many down his side.

He's gotta be dropped after today, get Caro on the wing.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:47 pm
Have we ever had a winger that shirks doing all the work as much as this guy? Every kick return he's looking to give the ball to the full back, doesn't want to take the ball into contact, had a chance to score today and instead of backing himself runs sideways for 15 metres. Defence is non existent always trying to avoid doing any tackling, 100% to blame for Oldhams match winning try, bottled going for their winger, we concede so many down his side.

He's been poor all season. Had a decent 40 mins against Dewsbury but he's been so poor. Like you said his kick returns are left to be desired and looks hesitant to take it in. He hardly backs himself (I understand that getting away from the touchline is important) but he does have pace and when he actually does back himself he gains yards and scores! I also find myself very frustrated when he slows down after scooting trying to do quick feet (which again does nothing for him other than slowing him down) when he could be gaining 5-10m.

And don't get me started on running sideways, worse than Rikki Sheriffe at that. However much I think he's been poor I will still support him as he stood by our club when we were liquidated.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:10 pm
The guy isn't good enough end of story..

He scored a great try last week, one in quick succession.
But was terrible in the first half, the guy isn't an RL player.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:19 pm
Was going to post the same. Bottleless today. I can take players being crap but he lacked heart today and cost us. As you said he's reluctant to take it in. Hes an athlete who should be on the atheletics track not the rugby field.

I was tearing my hair out when he came back on the inside when he had an open try line. He was frightened of being tackled. Oldhams winning try he was a disgrace. The ball took an age to get to the Oldham winger and if had have sprinted he would have either got to the ball or smashed the winger there and then, either forcing and error or being in a good place to defend a set. Instead he jogged hoping the winger would run away from him and his attempted tackle was laughable. Bottleless from him and needs to be dropped.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:47 am
I've said it before on here and got told to wait until the ground was harder and we'd see better from him. Sorry, he's not good enough. Last week he actually did what he should do and used his pace to fly down the wing. But once or twice in 7 or 8 games isn't good enough. His defence is awful, and he doesn't back himself nearly enough.

Beattie mentioned on Radio Leeds after the game that he was hoping that Pryce & Thomas would be back next week. If Thomas is, surely Campbell has to move out to the right wing with Macani dropped.

Leave Lee Smith at right centre as once he's fully fit, I think he'll do a good job there. Mendeika comes back in only if we need to move Smith into the halves or fullback because of injury or unavailable players. Stick with Campbell & Smith on that side for the immediate future though. They've earned their places more than Macani & Mendeika.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:41 am
I've said it before on here and got told to wait until the ground was harder and we'd see better from him. Sorry, he's not good enough. Last week he actually did what he should do and used his pace to fly down the wing. But once or twice in 7 or 8 games isn't good enough. His defence is awful, and he doesn't back himself nearly enough.

Beattie mentioned on Radio Leeds after the game that he was hoping that Pryce & Thomas would be back next week. If Thomas is, surely Campbell has to move out to the right wing with Macani dropped.

Cant argue much with that.

Said last week before he scored how poor he was then he went in with 2 tries, he might have gone full length but that was down to campbell putting him in loads of space by carving through the Rams kick off return.

Caro/Campbell on the wing with Smith at centre, even then when Caro is back at 100% id have him and Campbell there instead of Mendeika and Macani
