Have we ever had a winger that shirks doing all the work as much as this guy? Every kick return he's looking to give the ball to the full back, doesn't want to take the ball into contact, had a chance to score today and instead of backing himself runs sideways for 15 metres. Defence is non existent always trying to avoid doing any tackling, 100% to blame for Oldhams match winning try, bottled going for their winger, we concede so many down his side.
He's gotta be dropped after today, get Caro on the wing.
