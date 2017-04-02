dont think we will go well at all. All our attacking spark has come from Kelly and his defence has been very strong. I think both Salford and Leeds will turn us over
He'll be back for Leeds and as far as compassionate leave is concerned the circumstances were just about as bad as they can be. He could have gone on Saturday but decided to stay and play on before flying off straight after the game.
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!
We have a recent history of doing the right thing by the players (releasing Manu and Pritchard), and long may it continue. The goodwill hopefully stands the club in good stead with the players. Some things transcend the importance of rugby, so all the best to him.
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm Posts: 6870 Location: Here there and everywhere
Irregular Hoops wrote:
We have a recent history of doing the right thing by the players (releasing Manu and Pritchard), and long may it continue. The goodwill hopefully stands the club in good stead with the players. Some things transcend the importance of rugby, so all the best to him.
Here here,
Thoughts are with Albert at this time, He should have our full support at this time.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.