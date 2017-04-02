Saw the machine that is Storm last night.



They completed their first 14 sets in the opening 31 minutes. Up to this game they'd conceded 16 points in their last 3 games.



They are coached not to fail and as Belichick says at Patriots - " do your job and do it well".



I know Tim Glasby and he told me that they didn't play Hull in the WCC because Bellamy said that whenever they played in the WCC they didn't win the GF the following year.



Tim also said that they are drilled on skills and nothing is left to chance. He says they think of everything that's needed to beat the team they're playing.



The single mindedness of Bellamy is reflected in his team. He wants to win and win at all costs and knows the completion rate is massive factor.



That's why they complete 14/14 sets to start a game and are focused on winning by being totally ruthless.



Shankly/Ferguson/Lombardi/Belichick/Bellamy/Radford