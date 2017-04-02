As I am in a generous mood today, I will help Jean out.
Please feel free to use any, or all the following.
Superstar players injured
Grass was too long/short/wet/dry/green
Gregory Bird not up to speed
English players don't understand what the French coach is saying
Sun in the players eyes
The crowd were too noisy
The crowd were too quiet
We had a crowd..
Your welcome
