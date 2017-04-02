WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Danny McGuire

Re: Player | Danny McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
Andy R






Slightly OT but I thought Moon had his best game since moving to 6 against Wigan and was instrumental in a lot of our success. If McGuire had a kicking game to match his passing game we'd be well set. Unfortunately, it's the one part of his game which has never really reached the top level.
G1 wrote:
Nice one Andy. You articulated a differing opinion given reasons and substance.

There's really no place for the likes of you on Substandard. :wink:

Re: Player | Danny McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:35 pm
Joshheff90




I think moving moon in to the halves has really worked, and I like how McGuires playing off the back of it. Moon is an elusive runner and defences hold back when he's roaming around which creates space for our attack. Mix that with Mcguires passing game and I think we'll start to see our outside backs getting some good ball in space. And Keinhorsts good form has been key to allowing this move.

As sad as it is to say it I think we look a much poorer side when ever Burrow plays in the halves. For me he should only be used at 9 to give pacell a 15 min rest and that's it. He does offer impact running with ball in hand but he can't run a game and for me, for whatever reason, it brings out the worst in McGuire.

As for sutcliffe, I think he's a great runner and can break the line. I like watching him play when he's not burdened with organising. I think he should just concentrate on bulking up a bit and becoming a big powerful running 13. I think he has incredible potential, it just doesn't seem to bring the best out of him in the halves.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:11 pm
Charlie Sheen






ThePrinter wrote:
Noticed that Aston is starting in the halves today for Featherstone,.


A try and 9 goals, albeit against the worst team in the comp. Lilley started for Bradford, but was on the losing side.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:50 pm
RHINO-MARK





ThePrinter wrote:
Noticed that Aston is starting in the halves today for Featherstone, we'll see what reviews he gets but I can honestly see him never playing a league game for us (might get the Doncaster cup game) as at the time of his signing I doubt we planned on playing Moon in the halves which puts Aston further down the pecking order.

I'm happy to go with Moon in the halves at the moment. Yes he has some shortcomings playing that position but what half doesn't in SL right now? Think he has enough positives with his style to succeed there and more game time there will only benefit and help him in the long run. If you put him in the halves in most teams it wouldn't work but it kinda suits our off the cuff play what you see style.

Agree re-Aston i genuinely think GH took that gamble mainly to bail out Sheffield.
Wrt Moon at 6 IF we sign Widdop or another HB do you see Moon staying in the halves or Lilley getting recalled?
Personally if we get GW id like to see Lilley play 7 & Moon return to Centre & JK returning to tje backrow.
As a side note if Ferres is gonna maintain his new physique then surely a move to Prop beckons making room for JK to become a regular starter in the BR.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:07 pm
ThePrinter





RHINO-MARK wrote:
Agree re-Aston i genuinely think GH took that gamble mainly to bail out Sheffield.
Wrt Moon at 6 IF we sign Widdop or another HB do you see Moon staying in the halves or Lilley getting recalled?
Personally if we get GW id like to see Lilley play 7 & Moon return to Centre & JK returning to tje backrow.
As a side note if Ferres is gonna maintain his new physique then surely a move to Prop beckons making room for JK to become a regular starter in the BR.


Without wanting the thread to descend into McDermott's position......the future HB's do depend on who will be coach next year and further ahead. Like I mentioned I know what people's opinion on McDermott's future is but we aren't making the decision. If he does stay and Moon carries on doing well then Moon might keep the role there next year.

I can definitely see Ferres ending up at prop as you say. For me though whilst Keinhorst does a decent job at 2nd row I don't see him playing there week in week out as he doesn't have enough size to play there effectively long term.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | Danny McGuire

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:53 am
leedsnsouths




Very harsh thread imo, some people seem to have had it in for McGuire for the last 5 years

He was poor in the first half but in the second he upped his game and we ended up dominating for the last 30 mins

He still has the vision that very few English halves seem to have and has always had a strong passing game and his short kicking game has gotten better, his big weakness has always been his long kicking game, but that has been okay in the last few games

I think the bigger issue might be how reliant on him we are, our form as a team seems to mirror his form too much for my liking, if he gets injured again we could be back to the woeful attack of last year

Re: McGuire

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:14 am
leedsnsouths




ThePrinter wrote:
Without wanting the thread to descend into McDermott's position......the future HB's do depend on who will be coach next year and further ahead. Like I mentioned I know what people's opinion on McDermott's future is but we aren't making the decision. If he does stay and Moon carries on doing well then Moon might keep the role there next year.

I can definitely see Ferres ending up at prop as you say. For me though whilst Keinhorst does a decent job at 2nd row I don't see him playing there week in week out as he doesn't have enough size to play there effectively long term.


Well if we win a trophy with moon at 6 then noone will complain if he stays there (or if the coach stays for that matter)

Disagree RE Ferres, if he can maintain the workrate and agility needed to defend as a second rower with added size, which he seems to have done, then I can only see benefits to him staying as a wide-running second rower

Re: McGuire

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:47 am
Biff Tannen






leedsnsouths wrote:
Disagree RE Ferres, if he can maintain the workrate and agility needed to defend as a second rower with added size, which he seems to have done, then I can only see benefits to him staying as a wide-running second rower


Agree with this, we haven't had an off loading lump punching holes on the fringes since Ali and it has been something we have missed. If Ferres can become this for us that would add a nice dimension. Be good to see him get a run of games for us, then we can judge him properly.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
