WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Danny McGuire

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | Danny McGuire

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | Danny McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
Andy R User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 26, 2003 4:39 pm
Posts: 1720
Location: Farsley
Slightly OT but I thought Moon had his best game since moving to 6 against Wigan and was instrumental in a lot of our success. If McGuire had a kicking game to match his passing game we'd be well set. Unfortunately, it's the one part of his game which has never really reached the top level.
G1 wrote:
Nice one Andy. You articulated a differing opinion given reasons and substance.

There's really no place for the likes of you on Substandard. :wink:

Re: Player | Danny McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:35 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 207
I think moving moon in to the halves has really worked, and I like how McGuires playing off the back of it. Moon is an elusive runner and defences hold back when he's roaming around which creates space for our attack. Mix that with Mcguires passing game and I think we'll start to see our outside backs getting some good ball in space. And Keinhorsts good form has been key to allowing this move.

As sad as it is to say it I think we look a much poorer side when ever Burrow plays in the halves. For me he should only be used at 9 to give pacell a 15 min rest and that's it. He does offer impact running with ball in hand but he can't run a game and for me, for whatever reason, it brings out the worst in McGuire.

As for sutcliffe, I think he's a great runner and can break the line. I like watching him play when he's not burdened with organising. I think he should just concentrate on bulking up a bit and becoming a big powerful running 13. I think he has incredible potential, it just doesn't seem to bring the best out of him in the halves.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:11 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8430
Location: Leeds
ThePrinter wrote:
Noticed that Aston is starting in the halves today for Featherstone,.


A try and 9 goals, albeit against the worst team in the comp. Lilley started for Bradford, but was on the losing side.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:50 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 757
ThePrinter wrote:
Noticed that Aston is starting in the halves today for Featherstone, we'll see what reviews he gets but I can honestly see him never playing a league game for us (might get the Doncaster cup game) as at the time of his signing I doubt we planned on playing Moon in the halves which puts Aston further down the pecking order.

I'm happy to go with Moon in the halves at the moment. Yes he has some shortcomings playing that position but what half doesn't in SL right now? Think he has enough positives with his style to succeed there and more game time there will only benefit and help him in the long run. If you put him in the halves in most teams it wouldn't work but it kinda suits our off the cuff play what you see style.

Agree re-Aston i genuinely think GH took that gamble mainly to bail out Sheffield.
Wrt Moon at 6 IF we sign Widdop or another HB do you see Moon staying in the halves or Lilley getting recalled?
Personally if we get GW id like to see Lilley play 7 & Moon return to Centre & JK returning to tje backrow.
As a side note if Ferres is gonna maintain his new physique then surely a move to Prop beckons making room for JK to become a regular starter in the BR.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Andy R, Backwoodsman, craigizzard, ducknumber1, duke street 10, FoxyRhino, freddyfox73, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, lionarmour87, Maverick Rhino, onewild, RHINO-MARK, rugbyleague88, settle rhino, son of headingley, steamy, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 234 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,0652,13775,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
28-22
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
6-28
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
50-16
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
32-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
6-38
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
14-52
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HALIFAX
38-28
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
29-24
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
26-22
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 