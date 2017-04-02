I think moving moon in to the halves has really worked, and I like how McGuires playing off the back of it. Moon is an elusive runner and defences hold back when he's roaming around which creates space for our attack. Mix that with Mcguires passing game and I think we'll start to see our outside backs getting some good ball in space. And Keinhorsts good form has been key to allowing this move.



As sad as it is to say it I think we look a much poorer side when ever Burrow plays in the halves. For me he should only be used at 9 to give pacell a 15 min rest and that's it. He does offer impact running with ball in hand but he can't run a game and for me, for whatever reason, it brings out the worst in McGuire.



As for sutcliffe, I think he's a great runner and can break the line. I like watching him play when he's not burdened with organising. I think he should just concentrate on bulking up a bit and becoming a big powerful running 13. I think he has incredible potential, it just doesn't seem to bring the best out of him in the halves.