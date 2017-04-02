Noticed that Aston is starting in the halves today for Featherstone, we'll see what reviews he gets but I can honestly see him never playing a league game for us (might get the Doncaster cup game) as at the time of his signing I doubt we planned on playing Moon in the halves which puts Aston further down the pecking order.



I'm happy to go with Moon in the halves at the moment. Yes he has some shortcomings playing that position but what half doesn't in SL right now? Think he has enough positives with his style to succeed there and more game time there will only benefit and help him in the long run. If you put him in the halves in most teams it wouldn't work but it kinda suits our off the cuff play what you see style.