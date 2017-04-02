We need a quick half with great organisational skills, a hybrid of Danny Mags 10 years ago and Danny Mags today.



Widdop would do us great and although I'm enjoying seeing Moon in the halfs he's not got the out and out pace that a really good half should have. Don't get me wrong here, Moon can dance his way through the tightest of gaps but would have to rely on anther 'speedster' to get to the line from distance, something Mags could have done 10 years ago with ease.



I think Lilly should be give a decent run at stand-off but we would need an experienced partner with him to help him mature into the role, but by the looks of it Mags and Burrow may have hung up their boots before that happens.