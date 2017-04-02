As much as I think Lilley might deserve a chance at some point, for me it shouldn't be alongside McGuire. We need some pace in the halves be it from Moon or Burrow-I don't want to see Burrow as anything but a back up half / interchange hooker though really. The emergence of Keinhorst has allowed Mac to experiment with Moon and I think he compliments Maggs perfectly. The only thing really lacking is a credible kicking game.



Maguire has arguably possessed all the skills to be a world class half throughout his career, just not all at the same time. Having said that he's been a very very good player for 15 plus years and that is testament to the word he has put in developing and evolving his game.