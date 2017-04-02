WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - McGuire

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com McGuire

 
Post a reply

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:31 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 292
George Williams knocked on, threw a ball into touch and passed to Ablett twice all in 2nd half.

Does he offer anything? Should he retire too?

Danny is playing more of an organising and game management role which is a great testament to the way hes adapted his game over the years as his pace has faded away. He still offers moments of class as the pass to Watkins showed and we are a far better team when he plays.

One of the greatest players we have ever seen in the history of our club so lets enjoy him while it lasts.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:38 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5822
Location: philadelphia PA
I think he would have been instrumental in us winning a fourth Grand final in a row ,but for that terrible injury he suffered against Wigan in 2010. He was at the peak of his career imo at that time
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:56 am
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 621
McGuire is performing as you'd expect for an old HB with injury issues who hasn't had to be a play maker or captain until the end of his career.
The fact is he should really have been supported by the type of 7 we have all been asking for but seem unable (or unwilling ) to sign given Lilley seems to not be given the shirt to grow into like Golding.

The transfer/change of key roles has again be left last minute to the point we are using a centre as first choice HB. I don't know how long McGuire and Burrow's contracts run for but the fact is next year we now need to find a new 6&7 from slim pickings,with Lilley as back up. That won't be easy and won't be a steady transition.

Who is available? who is likely to come given GH and his spending or lack thereof?.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:00 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3725
Take this however you want, but was talking to a board member who said McGuire is retiring at the end of the year, and we've got a pre-agreement with Widdop.

He also said the board wanted to replace BMc in the summer, but the (Australian) coaches they'd targeted wanted too much money.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:07 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5822
Location: philadelphia PA
craigizzard wrote:
Take this however you want, but was talking to a board member who said McGuire is retiring at the end of the year, and we've got a pre-agreement with Widdop.

He also said the board wanted to replace BMc in the summer, but the (Australian) coaches they'd targeted wanted too much money.

When you say Summer does that mean half way though this season ?
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:09 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3725
lionarmour87 wrote:
When you say Summer does that mean half way though this season ?


Sorry, it meant at the end of last season. Should have said autumn.
Last edited by craigizzard on Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:11 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:11 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5822
Location: philadelphia PA
craigizzard wrote:
Sorry, it meant last season.

Thanks
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:15 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19787
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
widdop was very good this morning. kicked some cracking goals too

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:20 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5822
Location: philadelphia PA
I think Danny said He would like one more trophy to round off his career .That could be an indication that he intends to retire this season .I can't see him playing beyond his 35th birthday
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: McGuire

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:30 pm
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 621
Agrreements mean as much as contracts these days.

While Widdop would be an improvement I still think we would need another HB if Burrow is also retiring or staying as hooker cover.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Andy R, Backwoodsman, craigizzard, D4mo78, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, lionarmour87, Loyal Leeds Fan, MOUSE13, MSNbot Media, Seth, tad rhino, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,7791,96475,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  