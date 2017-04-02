George Williams knocked on, threw a ball into touch and passed to Ablett twice all in 2nd half.
Does he offer anything? Should he retire too?
Danny is playing more of an organising and game management role which is a great testament to the way hes adapted his game over the years as his pace has faded away. He still offers moments of class as the pass to Watkins showed and we are a far better team when he plays.
One of the greatest players we have ever seen in the history of our club so lets enjoy him while it lasts.
