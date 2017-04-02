McGuire is performing as you'd expect for an old HB with injury issues who hasn't had to be a play maker or captain until the end of his career.

The fact is he should really have been supported by the type of 7 we have all been asking for but seem unable (or unwilling ) to sign given Lilley seems to not be given the shirt to grow into like Golding.



The transfer/change of key roles has again be left last minute to the point we are using a centre as first choice HB. I don't know how long McGuire and Burrow's contracts run for but the fact is next year we now need to find a new 6&7 from slim pickings,with Lilley as back up. That won't be easy and won't be a steady transition.



Who is available? who is likely to come given GH and his spending or lack thereof?.