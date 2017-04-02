|
Awful again on Friday.
At least 3 knock ons in scoring positions.
Seems to spend his time moaning at the ref.
Does he offer anything anymore?
Don't get me wrong, he's had an amazing career and is a club legend, but when is enough, enough?
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:19 am
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5451
Location: 3 Peers
McGuire, moaning at the ref!!! Surely not..
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:33 am
Joined: Tue Nov 19, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 6571
Location: Sydney NSW
What more does he offer?
A glorious pass for watkins try, provided A great kick for Watkins no try.
He had a bad first half but was very good in the second.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:33 am
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 6:57 pm
Posts: 164
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:35 am
Joined: Fri Sep 26, 2003 4:39 pm
Posts: 1718
Location: Farsley
What a ridiculous post. He's played as well in the last 3 weeks as he has since 2015. He's the only one directing us round the park at the moment and his form has improved since Moon was moved to half back allowing him to be the primary play maker.
As for his 3 knock ons. One was from a kick off-hardly a scoring position. The other 2 were offloads-both of which he's expect to take but neither were particularly easy and neither looked like certain tries.
He's not got long left but he's by far the best half back we have at the club right now.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:42 am
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5818
Location: philadelphia PA
this
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:58 am
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2317
Location: Going straight
I remember whispers very much the same as this about Holmesy when he wa coming to the very back end in the mid 80's. The saving grace was that John was able to slip into the A team and only very sedomly make the odd 1st team appearance. Now, 30 years on, he's revered as a legend, and rightly so. In my mind, Danny should've gone out with Sinny, JP and Kylie.
The only problem with that is we had no adequate replacements coming through and you can all place the blame on whoever you think that is as you see fit.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:08 am
Joined: Fri Sep 26, 2003 4:39 pm
Posts: 1718
Location: Farsley
I still think we should have moved heaven and earth to sign Luke Gale but that's an entirely different conversation!
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:08 am
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8425
Location: Leeds
Now that we have a stronger performing pack, he looks to be approaching his best form. He was bad in the first half an hour, but was outstanding after that. He's been under appreciated for years IMO, and will be very hard to replace. If you look at the halves that have emerged since, only Williams and Eastmond have looked to have the all round skills McGuire has.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:15 am
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6186
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
He was as bad in the first half as he was good in the second. With his pace declining, he relies more and more on his organising skills which have never really been the strongest point. There is still enough there for him to be vital this year, and as back up next year, but we do need to sign a really good organiser next season, unless of course Lilley is given a chance to show his skills this year at the top level.
