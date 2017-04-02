We are all used to players flapping around like dying fish and "dropping" the ball in the tackle and to be fair we are far from the worst in doing this.Earlier in the year we had a spate of dummy halves deliberately passing the ball in to an offside player and now we seem to have the game being stopped every few minutes to treat players. Catalan against us where the worst I've seen but to be fair I think we got close yesterday. I accept that RL is a physical game and player safety is paramount but why not say that if play is stopped to treat a player then said player either has to be immediately substituted or sit out the rest of the set. At the moment I think the game is becoming too disjointed, I'd also be interested to see how the second ball ended up on the pitch towards the end of yesterday's game just after Mark Sneyd ran past it

Anyone would think we were Wigan