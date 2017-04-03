Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am Posts: 9082 Location: wakefield
The thing I liked against Catalan and I hope continues against Widnes is the amount of ball the wingers got. I know 3 tries were from kick return and dropped balls but the wingers both had good chances whether taken or not.
I've liked the work from the forwards but I think tactically we have stuck down the middle too long. This week showed what we can do and I think we should push it hard.
Great to watch.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Couldn't agree more - and even when it doesn't work, it adds another dimension that opposition teams have to defend against.
