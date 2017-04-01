It seems as if SL has just about achieved the goal of an even League. Obviously Cas are running hot and are the only side who look better than the rest. When Wigan get a few players back they will challenge Cas. Other than that anybody can and does beat anybody else. Salford are another form side and are looking very good, the two points we won against them are looking better and better as each week goes by.

I have always admired Betts as a coach, he gets the best out of players, he gives young players a chance, I like the style of play, the rugby they played against us last season was great to watch, for a neutral. I think Friday will be a close hard fought match.

Realistically at the start of the season when looking at the teams and trying to work out which four teams you needed to finish above and subsequently which four teams you 100 % need to beat at home Wakey will have Widnes in their list and vice versa. After seven rounds I am thinking that the four teams we need to keep below us are Widnes Leigh Huddersfield and possibly Catalans. I just can not see Warrington with all those quality players staying in the bottom four. Catalans worry me, they look good on paper, Greg Bird is the best player in the League and will make a big difference, if they find some home form it will be tough to stay ahead of them. All in all its a great League this year, no easy beats and only one team who look better than the rest.

Absolutely delighted with 8 points so far and we have not seen our best form yet. I suppose the message will be keep working hard, lets not worry what anyone else is doing.