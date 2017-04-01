Widnes are 11th in the table, with 1 win and a -91 PD; they're rudderless without Kevin Brown and really struggling. We have an ugly Easter period coming up with little prospect of a win, so this one should be a definite target - against Les Cats, we looked composed, in control and really structured; if we can perform like that against Widnes, we should win at a canter.
Consistency is the key!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, altofts wildcat, braytontiger, bren2k, charlie63wildcat, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Fordy, KevW60349, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, normycat, PHe, Prince Buster, RedWhiteBlueGent, rlfan, The Devil's Advocate, TheButcher, Trinity 61 and 266 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|