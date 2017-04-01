Egg Banjo wrote: I honestly think that every team targets our game as one they should win. We've been easy beats for so many years it will take a long time to overcome that attitude.

I was reading Shudds fans score predictions for the Cats Wakey game earlier, nobody tipped a Wakey win.Whilst I think its fair to say it was a game tilted in the home teams favour, I think a lot of people not studying the form in any detail, default to events of the past and stay safe with a Wakey loss.I'm sure that also occurs to some extent within the clubs themselves.......and long may it contunue..