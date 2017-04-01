I honestly think that every team targets our game as one they should win. We've been easy beats for so many years it will take a long time to overcome that attitude. Widnes are beatable though and it's obvious this is one that Chester was targeting for the win when he said he wanted to win 3 from the next 5 (one of the was catalans)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BigJMolloy, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, Kenny236, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, vastman, wakeyrule, Yahoo [Bot], Yosemite Sam and 198 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|