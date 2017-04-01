WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:40 pm
Anyone else hear it in the build up?
Carney:
".............Trinity Wildcats........oh no, done it again" :oops:

Re: Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:55 pm
They also had the cat logo on the screen - you'd think someone from the club would tell em - and make sure they were told.

Good win.

Re: Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:18 pm
Fergus wrote:
They also had the cat logo on the screen - you'd think someone from the club would tell em - and make sure they were told.

Good win.


Think TV pictures etc. come from Bein Sports and not SKY so the cat logo is down to them having out of date logo's.

The bars in Perpignan are on the ball, Trinity and the new badge.
Re: Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:22 pm
Not making excuses, but think Wildcats logo was the French TV. Trinity logo was shown on Sky input.

Re: Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:32 pm
We've played as the Wildcats for so long it's bound to happen, you can't hold a grudge against commentators who've grown used to a name having to change it. At least he acknowledged his mistake

Re: Brian Carney

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:24 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
We've played as the Wildcats for so long it's bound to happen, you can't hold a grudge against commentators who've grown used to a name having to change it. At least he acknowledged his mistake

No "grudge" just amusing. Actually, I admired Carney last season because he seemed to be the only commentator to give us our full title of WTW when all around we were being referred to simply as "Wakefield Wildcats". Funny that, HKR have never been referred to as "Hull Rovers."

Anyhoo, great win by the boys, keep it up lads. :ROCKS:

Re: Brian Carney

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:38 am
Got to laugh as it was actually two logos out of date as it was the original logo!
SUPPORT SWAG...

