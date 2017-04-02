WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Vs Salford

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:06 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2482
Logan's knee injury could keep him out until July, worst case scenario.

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:08 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24430
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Connor to 6, not really many other options

Other than maybe Carlos replacing Kelly if he were to be back. Would prefer Connor at 6 and Carlos in centres in that scenario though.
Image

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:15 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24430
Location: West Yorkshire
Well if Ellis out too it could be
Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Turgut
Fonua
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Hadley
Bowden
Minichiello
Manu
Washbrook

Watts
Thompson
Matongo
? Litten

Missing Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Ellis and Green against a team riding high is a massive ask. Desperate for bodies back for Easter :|
Image

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:31 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1385
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Opposite sides. It was Griffin and michaels. Tbf I'll nearly always look at the winger when the opposition winger scores all 3 outside of the winger


I know what you mean but you have to look at the poor defence of Griffin. I think Michaels is aware of that and comes inside a metre too much in case he is needed to help Griffin and that leaves him open as he cant line up against the opposition wing when the ball is moved quickly along the line.

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:53 pm
Cardiff_05
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4916
Location: Caerdydd
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well if Ellis out too it could be
Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Turgut
Fonua
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Hadley
Bowden
Minichiello
Manu
Washbrook

Watts
Thompson
Matongo
? Litten
Missing Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Ellis and Green against a team riding high is a massive ask. Desperate for bodies back for Easter :|


Has Turgut played much centre? Had heard him occasionally playing in the u23's last season, not sure how accomplished he is in the role.

Maybe Lancaster to wing and Fonua to centre could work? Unless Naughton is to return?

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:23 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24430
Location: West Yorkshire
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Has Turgut played much centre? Had heard him occasionally playing in the u23's last season, not sure how accomplished he is in the role.

Maybe Lancaster to wing and Fonua to centre could work? Unless Naughton is to return?

I think he's played a bit there but Fonua to centre makes sense. Not sure Lancaster v Carney would appeal though.
Image

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:47 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1772
Location: East stand!
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well if Ellis out too it could be
Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Turgut
Fonua
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Hadley
Bowden
Minichiello
Manu
Washbrook

Watts
Thompson
Matongo
? Litten

Missing Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Ellis and Green against a team riding high is a massive ask. Desperate for bodies back for Easter :|


Ellis had the shoulder prob v wigan. So may or may not
Carlos should be back. Tala I'd expect to be..He's been simply saying about giving him time and it's not a worry. Green more of a back spasm. So I'd expect him in too.
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:02 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1772
Location: East stand!
bonaire wrote:
I know what you mean but you have to look at the poor defence of Griffin. I think Michaels is aware of that and comes inside a metre too much in case he is needed to help Griffin and that leaves him open as he cant line up against the opposition wing when the ball is moved quickly along the line.



Why?I know michaels is the golden boy on here but he got done on his outside 3 times. Three times in tight playing space. The highlights look terrible. The centre will always look bad if any element around him fails. Inside or outside. A wings problem should be his wing. Griffin nearly stops the 1st try after covering a man just 5 metres or so outside of the post Michaels is 10 infield by time Griffins trying to make the tackle
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Vs Salford

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:23 pm
TrevLovesJanice
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 8:27 am
Posts: 2070
Location: Walking in a Woodsy Wonderland
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Opposite sides. It was Griffin and michaels. Tbf I'll nearly always look at the winger when the opposition winger scores all 3 outside of the winger



Me too, I thought Michaels had a shocker.

It was like O'Hara v Ferguson, Wembley '85 !
Previous

 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 