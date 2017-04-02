|
Free-scoring winger
|
Logan's knee injury could keep him out until July, worst case scenario.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:08 pm
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Connor to 6, not really many other options
Other than maybe Carlos replacing Kelly if he were to be back. Would prefer Connor at 6 and Carlos in centres in that scenario though.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:15 pm
|
|
Well if Ellis out too it could be
Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Turgut
Fonua
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Hadley
Bowden
Minichiello
Manu
Washbrook
Watts
Thompson
Matongo
? Litten
Missing Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Ellis and Green against a team riding high is a massive ask. Desperate for bodies back for Easter
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:31 pm
|
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Opposite sides. It was Griffin and michaels. Tbf I'll nearly always look at the winger when the opposition winger scores all 3 outside of the winger
I know what you mean but you have to look at the poor defence of Griffin. I think Michaels is aware of that and comes inside a metre too much in case he is needed to help Griffin and that leaves him open as he cant line up against the opposition wing when the ball is moved quickly along the line.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:53 pm
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Has Turgut played much centre? Had heard him occasionally playing in the u23's last season, not sure how accomplished he is in the role.
Maybe Lancaster to wing and Fonua to centre could work? Unless Naughton is to return?
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:23 pm
|
|
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Has Turgut played much centre? Had heard him occasionally playing in the u23's last season, not sure how accomplished he is in the role.
Maybe Lancaster to wing and Fonua to centre could work? Unless Naughton is to return?
I think he's played a bit there but Fonua to centre makes sense. Not sure Lancaster v Carney would appeal though.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:47 pm
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ellis had the shoulder prob v wigan. So may or may not
Carlos should be back. Tala I'd expect to be..He's been simply saying about giving him time and it's not a worry. Green more of a back spasm. So I'd expect him in too.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:02 pm
|
|
bonaire wrote:
I know what you mean but you have to look at the poor defence of Griffin. I think Michaels is aware of that and comes inside a metre too much in case he is needed to help Griffin and that leaves him open as he cant line up against the opposition wing when the ball is moved quickly along the line.
Why?I know michaels is the golden boy on here but he got done on his outside 3 times. Three times in tight playing space. The highlights look terrible. The centre will always look bad if any element around him fails. Inside or outside. A wings problem should be his wing. Griffin nearly stops the 1st try after covering a man just 5 metres or so outside of the post Michaels is 10 infield by time Griffins trying to make the tackle
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:23 pm
|
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Opposite sides. It was Griffin and michaels. Tbf I'll nearly always look at the winger when the opposition winger scores all 3 outside of the winger
Me too, I thought Michaels had a shocker.
It was like O'Hara v Ferguson, Wembley '85 !
|
