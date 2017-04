airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Opposite sides. It was Griffin and michaels. Tbf I'll nearly always look at the winger when the opposition winger scores all 3 outside of the winger

I know what you mean but you have to look at the poor defence of Griffin. I think Michaels is aware of that and comes inside a metre too much in case he is needed to help Griffin and that leaves him open as he cant line up against the opposition wing when the ball is moved quickly along the line.