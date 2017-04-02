Well if Ellis out too it could be
Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Turgut
Fonua
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Hadley
Bowden
Minichiello
Manu
Washbrook
Watts
Thompson
Matongo
? Litten
Missing Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Houghton, Ellis and Green against a team riding high is a massive ask. Desperate for bodies back for Easter
