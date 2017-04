Fair to say Salford have made a very strong start to the season, 4th in the table and the only team to beat Cas so far, plus they have 2 days more turnaround. Depending on injuries, assuming just the ones confirmed for this week I'd go:



Shaul

Michaels

Griffin

Connor

Fonua

Kelly

Sneyd

Watts

Hadley

Bowden

Minichiello

Manu

Washbrook



Ellis

Taylor

Thompson

Turgut/Matongo