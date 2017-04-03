WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brown

Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:16 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 190
Christ I wondered when the next thing to moan about would start. The whole team are crap at the moment so pointing fingers to just one player is stupid. Look at how good he was against Brisbane when the whole team is firing, are forwards are crap and outside backs are crap so what do you expect him to do.

Re: Brown

Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:39 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5183
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.

Or did I watch a different bloke?



Nope..... He linked up very well with Gidley for two of Matty Russell's tries the passing from both looked quite crisp, and interestingly for Russell's first try when Gidley links up with Hughes, Hughes is taking the wrong line but fortunately the ball goes to ground and Gidley can link up with Toby King and put Russell in...

the interception pass, well they can go either way... as a watcher of Mark Thomas over the years older fans can sympathise..... If the Hull player stays on his man then Atkins Scores eaasy. but I have to admit I have always thought Brown is good for frequent interception passes throughout his career.

oh and it was his run and his perceived threat that forced the same Hull player who profited from his interception pass to rush up from an offside position and then along with 2 other Hull players hold desperately onto Brown giving us the match drawing penalty...

all in all a much improved performance but cant help thinking if Patton was on we'd have won.

i'd certainly be picking Jack Hughes out as my pitiful player of the week not Kevin Brown.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Brown

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:00 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 3
moving on... wrote:
Matty Smith is a top half. Kevin Brown is not.

This post makes no sense.

Matty Smith is useless. That's why Wigan have booted him out and he's at the worst Saints team in the last 20+ years.

Re: Brown

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:50 pm
The Riddler
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 7:05 pm
Posts: 247
CharlieWong wrote:
Matty Smith is useless. That's why Wigan have booted him out and he's at the worst Saints team in the last 20+ years.


You're wong.
