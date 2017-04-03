WWRLFC78 wrote: Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.



Or did I watch a different bloke?

Nope..... He linked up very well with Gidley for two of Matty Russell's tries the passing from both looked quite crisp, and interestingly for Russell's first try when Gidley links up with Hughes, Hughes is taking the wrong line but fortunately the ball goes to ground and Gidley can link up with Toby King and put Russell in...the interception pass, well they can go either way... as a watcher of Mark Thomas over the years older fans can sympathise..... If the Hull player stays on his man then Atkins Scores eaasy. but I have to admit I have always thought Brown is good for frequent interception passes throughout his career.oh and it was his run and his perceived threat that forced the same Hull player who profited from his interception pass to rush up from an offside position and then along with 2 other Hull players hold desperately onto Brown giving us the match drawing penalty...all in all a much improved performance but cant help thinking if Patton was on we'd have won.i'd certainly be picking Jack Hughes out as my pitiful player of the week not Kevin Brown.