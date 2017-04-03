Christ I wondered when the next thing to moan about would start. The whole team are crap at the moment so pointing fingers to just one player is stupid. Look at how good he was against Brisbane when the whole team is firing, are forwards are crap and outside backs are crap so what do you expect him to do.
