Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:08 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2517
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
CharlieWong wrote:
We should have gone for Todd Carney.

We did

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:05 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 367
I thought brown was better in the second half but Gidley was poor. The problem I have with our ball players is that on attacking plays the ball gets to the second rower too early. Jack Hughes often had the ball well before the line and then had to make the decisions rather than the second rower committing to run a line and the half back making the decision to hit him or miss out or go themselves.
We tend to play like an under 13's team where the ball carrier (half back) is running with the ball at an angle that is eating space up on the edges but everybody on the outside is jogging along expecting a pass rather than running a line and sticking to it. It usually ends up with 3 players within 5 yards of the touchline. To be fair though Russell scored 3 tries that should never have been scored. His first was right in front of me and when he went for it I though he was going to be bounced into touch but he was very strong.
I know Russell has took some stick but those tries took some scoring.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:13 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 213
There is a lot of disconnect with our halfs and forwards. It seems as though this season we need to have ball players all over the park. How many times did Jack Hughes get the ball, fake a run then half heartardly throw a pass out that usually hit the deck. Young Jack should concentrate on trying to do his job and get through the line. He has been a big disappointment for me this season.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:34 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8424
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
How many times did Jack Hughes get the ball, fake a run then half heartardly throw a pass out that usually hit the deck. Young Jack should concentrate on trying to do his job and get through the line. He has been a big disappointment for me this season.


There were some on here saying he was better than Liam Farrell. Wigan usually keep hold of the good ones.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:49 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5064
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Brown was a centre when he played at Wigan


True, but never a good one. Nobody was that bothered when Noble sold him to Huddersfield.

Re: Brown

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:28 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2825
Location: Stuck in 1982
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
We did

The article doesn't say that we did unless I've missed it?

Re: Brown

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:36 am
WWRLFC78 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Well, here of course
Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.

Or did I watch a different bloke?

Re: Brown

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:44 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1118
CharlieWong wrote:
He's our Matty Smith... We need someone to replace him asap.


Matty Smith is a top half. Kevin Brown is not.

This post makes no sense.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Brown

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:36 am
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: Gee Cross
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.

You must have. Poor in attack with a few errors, but embarrassingly awful in defense. Hull were clearly targeting him on our left side. He was like a turnstyle except for 1 good tackle in the 2nd half.

TS needs to show consistency in his attitude toward players who aren't performing and drop him. Like a stone. A heavy one. Maybe even like a boulder.

Re: Brown

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:16 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2825
Location: Stuck in 1982
Paul2812 wrote:
You must have. Poor in attack with a few errors, but embarrassingly awful in defense. Hull were clearly targeting him on our left side. He was like a turnstyle except for 1 good tackle in the 2nd half.

TS needs to show consistency in his attitude toward players who aren't performing and drop him. Like a stone. A heavy one. Maybe even like a boulder.


The 'boulder' move would be to give Gidley a rest, no lack of effort maybe too much effort, but, it's not coming off for him, perhaps a season too many and I thought Brown's second half was an improvement
