Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:05 pm
I thought brown was better in the second half but Gidley was poor. The problem I have with our ball players is that on attacking plays the ball gets to the second rower too early. Jack Hughes often had the ball well before the line and then had to make the decisions rather than the second rower committing to run a line and the half back making the decision to hit him or miss out or go themselves.
We tend to play like an under 13's team where the ball carrier (half back) is running with the ball at an angle that is eating space up on the edges but everybody on the outside is jogging along expecting a pass rather than running a line and sticking to it. It usually ends up with 3 players within 5 yards of the touchline. To be fair though Russell scored 3 tries that should never have been scored. His first was right in front of me and when he went for it I though he was going to be bounced into touch but he was very strong.
I know Russell has took some stick but those tries took some scoring.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:13 pm
There is a lot of disconnect with our halfs and forwards. It seems as though this season we need to have ball players all over the park. How many times did Jack Hughes get the ball, fake a run then half heartardly throw a pass out that usually hit the deck. Young Jack should concentrate on trying to do his job and get through the line. He has been a big disappointment for me this season.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:34 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf wrote:
How many times did Jack Hughes get the ball, fake a run then half heartardly throw a pass out that usually hit the deck. Young Jack should concentrate on trying to do his job and get through the line. He has been a big disappointment for me this season.
There were some on here saying he was better than Liam Farrell. Wigan usually keep hold of the good ones.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:49 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Brown was a centre when he played at Wigan
True, but never a good one. Nobody was that bothered when Noble sold him to Huddersfield.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:28 am
The article doesn't say that we did unless I've missed it?
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:36 am
Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.
Or did I watch a different bloke?
Mon Apr 03, 2017 7:44 am
CharlieWong wrote:
He's our Matty Smith... We need someone to replace him asap.
Matty Smith is a top half. Kevin Brown is not.
This post makes no sense.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:36 am
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Am I the only on that thought Brown played a lot better than he had done previously? Yes, he got caught in possession a couple of times and threw that ridiculous pass which led to a try for Hull but he was looking for the work, he was linking better with Gidley and his outside backs and was running along the defensive lines looking for dummy and active runners.
Or did I watch a different bloke?
You must have. Poor in attack with a few errors, but embarrassingly awful in defense. Hull were clearly targeting him on our left side. He was like a turnstyle except for 1 good tackle in the 2nd half.
TS needs to show consistency in his attitude toward players who aren't performing and drop him. Like a stone. A heavy one. Maybe even like a boulder.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:16 am
Paul2812 wrote:
You must have. Poor in attack with a few errors, but embarrassingly awful in defense. Hull were clearly targeting him on our left side. He was like a turnstyle except for 1 good tackle in the 2nd half.
TS needs to show consistency in his attitude toward players who aren't performing and drop him. Like a stone. A heavy one. Maybe even like a boulder.
The 'boulder' move would be to give Gidley a rest, no lack of effort maybe too much effort, but, it's not coming off for him, perhaps a season too many and I thought Brown's second half was an improvement
