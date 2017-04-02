I thought brown was better in the second half but Gidley was poor. The problem I have with our ball players is that on attacking plays the ball gets to the second rower too early. Jack Hughes often had the ball well before the line and then had to make the decisions rather than the second rower committing to run a line and the half back making the decision to hit him or miss out or go themselves.

We tend to play like an under 13's team where the ball carrier (half back) is running with the ball at an angle that is eating space up on the edges but everybody on the outside is jogging along expecting a pass rather than running a line and sticking to it. It usually ends up with 3 players within 5 yards of the touchline. To be fair though Russell scored 3 tries that should never have been scored. His first was right in front of me and when he went for it I though he was going to be bounced into touch but he was very strong.

I know Russell has took some stick but those tries took some scoring.