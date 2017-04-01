WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brown

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:48 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1344
Location: Warrington
Surely a stint in the reserves awaits.Proving to be a very bad signing.

Re: Brown

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:15 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 675
I'd rather see Gidley in the reserves if I'm being honest.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:30 am
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3404
Location: Still waiting for the title
Brown will never be good enough to take us to where we want to be. And this has been a season too far for Gidley.
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:03 am
The Railwayman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 234
Not performing as the general we need to guide us aroud the park

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:50 am
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 1
He's our Matty Smith... We need someone to replace him asap.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:30 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 58
So that's 3 of our 4 top choices for the halfback positions that should be dropped to the reserves (Patton, Gidley and Brown). If Patton was deemed droppable due to form the other two should be cleaning his boots for a week.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:53 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 675
I don't want either dropped. We need continuity in our halfs and our spine in general. Ratch, Brown, Gidley, Clark & Westerman need time out on the park together.

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:12 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7686
They are un-droppable.
No replacements.... Next idea.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Brown

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:26 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2516
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Brown was a centre when he played at Wigan

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, Disney cat, Jukesays, MortigiTempo, ricardo07, rubber duckie, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 243 guests

