Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:16 pm
St Helens (A), Catalans (H), Warrington (A)

We have it easier than most this easter given we have a 5 day turn around compared to Warrington who will only have 4 so we get the extra day break.

St Helens have only conceded 120 points compared to our 238 so I will favour them given the fact they are at home and both our attacks seem to be very similar. Our defence is much worse.

Catalans is the game I feel we could win as they seem to be just as much of a shambles as us and at home we should be looking to beat them.

Warrington have Leeds at home and Widnes away and I feel they will win at least 1 of those games and will be favourites especially with them at home and getting players back fully fit such as Ratchford, Hill etc.

Easter is either going to be make or break for us, we are either going to be fighting for top 8 or sat at the very bottom of the table and if we end up there I think that is where we will stay - Im trying to stay optimistic but I know the more likely outcome!

Will Mamo finally make his debut? Given the fact were so crap there is no point rushing him back if hes not fit but Catalans/Warrington seems the more logical ones to me or will he be left till after easter completely?

Will Ollie Roberts be back for the Saints game?

Will Nathan Mason be back for the easter games, Wakeman needs dropping!

Will Tom Symonds be back for the easter games?

Will we get any news whatsoever on Adam O Brien???

We need to get Taai back to prop as soon as Symonds is back, he is wasted doing long minutes in the 2nd row.

