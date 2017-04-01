Another tough one ahead for Friday night, Warrington still winless but got their first point with a draw vs Hull FC. Expecting Brett Ferres to be sitting out of this one and possibly two more games with a ban. Hopefully Stevie Ward comes back, if not, Baldwinson back in.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
McGuire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett JJB
Sutcliffe
Burrow Mullally Delaney Ward/Baldwinson/Walters.
