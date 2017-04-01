Frosties. wrote: Another tough one ahead for Friday night, Warrington still winless but got their first point with a draw vs Hull FC. Expecting Brett Ferres to be sitting out of this one and possibly two more games with a ban. Hopefully Stevie Ward comes back, if not, Baldwinson back in.



Golding

Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall

McGuire Moon

Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson

Ablett JJB

Sutcliffe



Burrow Mullally Delaney Ward/Baldwinson/Walters.

Agree accept I would have ward and baldwinson over delaney, nothing against him but at the minute you have to say the former 2 offer more to the teamAlso would swap Briscoe for Handley