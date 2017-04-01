WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 8 | Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

RD 8 | Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:33 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7515
Another tough one ahead for Friday night, Warrington still winless but got their first point with a draw vs Hull FC. Expecting Brett Ferres to be sitting out of this one and possibly two more games with a ban. Hopefully Stevie Ward comes back, if not, Baldwinson back in.

Re: RD 8 | Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:42 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9699
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Interesting now that Wire have a point on the board, however as mentioned on the other thread I listened to the game on the radio and sounds like they slightly blew it by not winning as Hull were there for the taking towards the end.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 8 | Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:46 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1101
Agree accept I would have ward and baldwinson over delaney, nothing against him but at the minute you have to say the former 2 offer more to the team

Also would swap Briscoe for Handley

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Charlie Sheen, craigizzard, ducknumber1, Frosties., Google [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, jaws1, Rogues Gallery, suffolk rhinos, The Ghost of '99, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino, wigginswarrior and 249 guests

