After Wakey , I posted that we had too many poor tacklers - not usually a problem with Leythers! Widnes showed the poor tacklers outnumber the good uns. Situation has to change, otherwise THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO> (End up in Qualifiers and finish 6th)
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:29 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower
mr. chairman wrote:
don't need to go further than lancashire to get a good young stand off
Our backs do not have enough pace so I know who I'd have back.
On another subject which is still bothering me why did Riddy not do the kicking yesterday.
Worst Leigh performance for a long time yesterday. Well not that long. Second half away at Wakefield was similar.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:47 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Good defense against Giants,Saints & Wire won us those 3 games. Poor defense against Wakey & Widnes lost us those 2 games. Let's hope we can put it right on Friday.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:57 pm
We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.
Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.
His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.
Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.
Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:14 pm
Markski55 wrote:
Agree with most of that , if Riddy wasn't getting the ball , that's down to himself and whoever was in the hooker role at that time
With regards Hampshire at FB , I certainly don't want him charging full pelt into the oppositions forwards when returning a kick , some bigger robust full backs ( Hardaker,Inglis,Hayne,Bosc , even Brown for us ) can do that , the majority don't , instead crabbing along the line looking for a gap using up precious seconds to allow our ' Dads Army ' to get back onside , Tomkins,Escare,McNally even Billy Slater do the less direct option
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:22 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Drinkwater will be out for 2-3 weeks.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:54 pm
The 8th consecutive match our kicking game has been worse than the oppositon, in fact I would say its the worse in SL.
Why are 80% of all kicks going through Reynolds? I posted last week that he may as well just passed it to Jones-Bishop at Wakefield, he may as well as done the same again. We made 2 decent kicks all match yesterday both of which were executed by Ridyard ?
Denis Betts lost 4 players to concussion during the match and had used up all his subs 10 mins into the second half !And still they wanted it more than Leigh !
We need new impetus and we are badly missing a creative spark. We have now lost Drinkwater until after Easter to compound the problem.
So , I have been critical of Hampshire as a full back but now is the time for him to revert to the role where he made his name as a kid, scrum half. Reynolds can take the FB berth. He has the size for it, defensively sound and played the position previously in SL for Castleford.
We have a few players out of sorts. If Weston has been chomping at the bit for an opportuniity then after that shift, he aint going be hammering on Jukes door for a while again.
Green is 6 foot 4 of garbage and we were warned.
Tickle had his worse game in a Leigh shirt, directly responsible for 2 missed tackles that led to 2 Widnes tries,not forgetting his brain fart penalty at 25.24 when we just looked like we may turn it around but ended up conceding the match winner from it. Vae was not much better.
Dawson is nothing without Tonga at the side of him. Seems half the player.
Big calls need to be made and Drinkwater is a huge loss with a heavy programme of fixtures ahead.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:14 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Harold you have just about covered everyone, except Whalley the programme seller,and the guy who does the quiz in Legends Bar and Nucky the bloke who ushers whoever is making the half time draw on the pitch.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:59 pm
Either Higson or Dawson should move to centre with brown back at full back and naughton or Hampshire on the wing.
Would bring Burr back in for green and Stewart for Vea.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:53 pm
Why does Ryan Hampshire keep being selected ??? I'd give Curtis Naughton a 'run out' instead, least he's got some pace.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"