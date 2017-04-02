WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Widnes!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Well done Widnes!

 
Post a reply

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:31 am
mattwom Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 225
After Wakey , I posted that we had too many poor tacklers - not usually a problem with Leythers! Widnes showed the poor tacklers outnumber the good uns. Situation has to change, otherwise THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO> (End up in Qualifiers and finish 6th) :(

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:29 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 437
mr. chairman wrote:
don't need to go further than lancashire to get a good young stand off


Our backs do not have enough pace so I know who I'd have back.

On another subject which is still bothering me why did Riddy not do the kicking yesterday.

Worst Leigh performance for a long time yesterday. Well not that long. Second half away at Wakefield was similar.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:47 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2320
Location: LEYTH
Good defense against Giants,Saints & Wire won us those 3 games. Poor defense against Wakey & Widnes lost us those 2 games. Let's hope we can put it right on Friday.
Image Image Image

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:57 pm
Markski55 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 94
We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.

Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.

His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.

Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.

Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:14 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1102
Markski55 wrote:
We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.

Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.

His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.

Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.

Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.


Agree with most of that , if Riddy wasn't getting the ball , that's down to himself and whoever was in the hooker role at that time

With regards Hampshire at FB , I certainly don't want him charging full pelt into the oppositions forwards when returning a kick , some bigger robust full backs ( Hardaker,Inglis,Hayne,Bosc , even Brown for us ) can do that , the majority don't , instead crabbing along the line looking for a gap using up precious seconds to allow our ' Dads Army ' to get back onside , Tomkins,Escare,McNally even Billy Slater do the less direct option
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:22 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2320
Location: LEYTH
Drinkwater will be out for 2-3 weeks.
Image Image Image

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:54 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1470
Location: In't Tap Room
The 8th consecutive match our kicking game has been worse than the oppositon, in fact I would say its the worse in SL.

Why are 80% of all kicks going through Reynolds? I posted last week that he may as well just passed it to Jones-Bishop at Wakefield, he may as well as done the same again. We made 2 decent kicks all match yesterday both of which were executed by Ridyard ?

Denis Betts lost 4 players to concussion during the match and had used up all his subs 10 mins into the second half !And still they wanted it more than Leigh !

We need new impetus and we are badly missing a creative spark. We have now lost Drinkwater until after Easter to compound the problem.

So , I have been critical of Hampshire as a full back but now is the time for him to revert to the role where he made his name as a kid, scrum half. Reynolds can take the FB berth. He has the size for it, defensively sound and played the position previously in SL for Castleford.

We have a few players out of sorts. If Weston has been chomping at the bit for an opportuniity then after that shift, he aint going be hammering on Jukes door for a while again.

Green is 6 foot 4 of garbage and we were warned.

Tickle had his worse game in a Leigh shirt, directly responsible for 2 missed tackles that led to 2 Widnes tries,not forgetting his brain fart penalty at 25.24 when we just looked like we may turn it around but ended up conceding the match winner from it. Vae was not much better.

Dawson is nothing without Tonga at the side of him. Seems half the player.

Big calls need to be made and Drinkwater is a huge loss with a heavy programme of fixtures ahead.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:14 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11270
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
The 8th consecutive match our kicking game has been worse than the oppositon, in fact I would say its the worse in SL.

Why are 80% of all kicks going through Reynolds? I posted last week that he may as well just passed it to Jones-Bishop at Wakefield, he may as well as done the same again. We made 2 decent kicks all match yesterday both of which were executed by Ridyard ?

Denis Betts lost 4 players to concussion during the match and had used up all his subs 10 mins into the second half !And still they wanted it more than Leigh !

We need new impetus and we are badly missing a creative spark. We have now lost Drinkwater until after Easter to compound the problem.

So , I have been critical of Hampshire as a full back but now is the time for him to revert to the role where he made his name as a kid, scrum half. Reynolds can take the FB berth. He has the size for it, defensively sound and played the po3sition previously in SL for Castleford.

We have a few players out of sorts. If Weston has been chomping at the bit for an opportuniity then after that shift, he aint going be hammering on Jukes door for a while again.

Green is 6 foot 4 of garbage and we were warned.

Tickle had his worse game in a Leigh shirt, directly responsible for 2 missed tackles that led to 2 Widnes tries,not forgetting his brain fart penalty at 25.24 when we just looked like we may turn it around but ended up conceding the match winner from it. Vae was not much better.

Dawson is nothing without Tonga at the side of him. Seems half the player.

Big calls need to be made and Drinkwater is a huge loss with a heavy programme of fixtures ahead.

Harold you have just about covered everyone, except Whalley the programme seller,and the guy who does the quiz in Legends Bar and Nucky the bloke who ushers whoever is making the half time draw on the pitch.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:59 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1561
Location: Landan
Either Higson or Dawson should move to centre with brown back at full back and naughton or Hampshire on the wing.

Would bring Burr back in for green and Stewart for Vea.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:53 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5764
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Why does Ryan Hampshire keep being selected ??? I'd give Curtis Naughton a 'run out' instead, least he's got some pace.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Hindsfordleyther79, joanne callotte, kirkhall, lincsrlfan, moxi1 and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,547,0861,31275,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
LEIGH
v
CATALANS  
  Sat 8th Apr : 06:00
NRL-R6
MANLY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 08:30
NRL-R6
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 10:30
NRL-R6
NQL COWBOYS
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:00
CH-R9
TOULOUSE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sat 8th Apr : 18:30
CH1-R4
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 9th Apr : 05:00
NRL-R6
NZ WARRIORS
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  