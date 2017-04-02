The 8th consecutive match our kicking game has been worse than the oppositon, in fact I would say its the worse in SL.



Why are 80% of all kicks going through Reynolds? I posted last week that he may as well just passed it to Jones-Bishop at Wakefield, he may as well as done the same again. We made 2 decent kicks all match yesterday both of which were executed by Ridyard ?



Denis Betts lost 4 players to concussion during the match and had used up all his subs 10 mins into the second half !And still they wanted it more than Leigh !



We need new impetus and we are badly missing a creative spark. We have now lost Drinkwater until after Easter to compound the problem.



So , I have been critical of Hampshire as a full back but now is the time for him to revert to the role where he made his name as a kid, scrum half. Reynolds can take the FB berth. He has the size for it, defensively sound and played the position previously in SL for Castleford.



We have a few players out of sorts. If Weston has been chomping at the bit for an opportuniity then after that shift, he aint going be hammering on Jukes door for a while again.



Green is 6 foot 4 of garbage and we were warned.



Tickle had his worse game in a Leigh shirt, directly responsible for 2 missed tackles that led to 2 Widnes tries,not forgetting his brain fart penalty at 25.24 when we just looked like we may turn it around but ended up conceding the match winner from it. Vae was not much better.



Dawson is nothing without Tonga at the side of him. Seems half the player.



Big calls need to be made and Drinkwater is a huge loss with a heavy programme of fixtures ahead.