We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.



Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.



His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.



Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.



Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.