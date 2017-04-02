WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:31 am
After Wakey , I posted that we had too many poor tacklers - not usually a problem with Leythers! Widnes showed the poor tacklers outnumber the good uns. Situation has to change, otherwise THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO> (End up in Qualifiers and finish 6th) :(

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:29 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
don't need to go further than lancashire to get a good young stand off


Our backs do not have enough pace so I know who I'd have back.

On another subject which is still bothering me why did Riddy not do the kicking yesterday.

Worst Leigh performance for a long time yesterday. Well not that long. Second half away at Wakefield was similar.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:47 pm
Good defense against Giants,Saints & Wire won us those 3 games. Poor defense against Wakey & Widnes lost us those 2 games. Let's hope we can put it right on Friday.
Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:57 pm
We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.

Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.

His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.

Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.

Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:14 pm
Markski55 wrote:
We were poor today, victories came when we started fast and in particular our line speed defence. My worry is that we seem to want other teams to run hard at us and then we will knock them down with good aggressive tackling. We have no answer if a team uses their backs to outsmart us, very evident today with their half backs especially Gilmour who was outstanding.

Riddy has taken some stick on this thread, but when you look back at our tries he given a couple of excellent balls to set the tries up. Reynolds is a good young talent, but does seem to panic as seen at Eakey in the second half last week and again today.

His tactical kicking is not tactical he simply sent bombs that Widnes dealt with comfortably. IMO Riddy should have been taking the ball more on the 5th tackle and used his considerable kicking skills rather than the ball going to Reynolds every time.

Hock and Hansen were absolutely excellent in both attack and defence.

Hampshire is unconvincing and seemed very reluctant to take the ball in. He says he is a half back he isn't not is he a full back. It becomes clear why Wigan did not want him and why Cas played him on the wing.


Agree with most of that , if Riddy wasn't getting the ball , that's down to himself and whoever was in the hooker role at that time

With regards Hampshire at FB , I certainly don't want him charging full pelt into the oppositions forwards when returning a kick , some bigger robust full backs ( Hardaker,Inglis,Hayne,Bosc , even Brown for us ) can do that , the majority don't , instead crabbing along the line looking for a gap using up precious seconds to allow our ' Dads Army ' to get back onside , Tomkins,Escare,McNally even Billy Slater do the less direct option
Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:22 pm
Drinkwater will be out for 2-3 weeks.
