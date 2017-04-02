mr. chairman wrote: steve drinkwaters record is nothing to write home about is it not having a go because i rate him but as far as records go he's down there with a few more

Well it's not too bad Keith , I'll ignore his season at London , so it currently stands at played 7 , won 3 , lost 4So who is this superstar Aussie HKR have signed ?My point being , up to 10 days and 120 minutes of RL ago pretty much everybody was happy with our players , what is certain is we have who we have for the time being , I certainly wouldn't expect us to be wasting any Salary Cap money bringing in players right now , given the small size of our squad we might have to bring in players due to injury in other positionsSo we just support who we have