leigh
TV BOY wrote:
I lost count of how many times the ball should have gone to Riddy but didn't. One of the best kickers in the game. He was anonymous because of the tactics that were employed not because he had a bad game. The two times the ball went to him on the fifth we put them under pressure.
This is bang on! our hookers voted for Reynolds on the last every time. If Ridy is not Super League standard then Ben Reynolds certainly isn't. Ridy set 3 of our tries up yesterday. Ridy with Drinkwater needs to be our halfbacks and if that doesn't work then we need to go out and get a stand off. Seems that Hull KR have just signed a decent one from Aus.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:40 am
lowton
jason b wrote:
This is bang on! our hookers voted for Reynolds on the last every time. If Ridy is not Super League standard then Ben Reynolds certainly isn't. Ridy set 3 of our tries up yesterday. Ridy with Drinkwater needs to be our halfbacks and if that doesn't work then we need to go out and get a stand off. Seems that Hull KR have just signed a decent one from Aus.
don't need to go further than lancashire to get a good young stand off
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:06 am
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1098
jason b wrote:
This is bang on! our hookers voted for Reynolds on the last every time. If Ridy is not Super League standard then Ben Reynolds certainly isn't. Ridy set 3 of our tries up yesterday. Ridy with Drinkwater needs to be our halfbacks and if that doesn't work then we need to go out and get a stand off. Seems that Hull KR have just signed a decent one from Aus.
Have they ? , what's his NRL/SL record like ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:31 am
lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
Have they ? , what's his NRL/SL record like ?
steve drinkwaters record is nothing to write home about is it not having a go because i rate him but as far as records go he's down there with a few more
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:34 am
lowton
4 app for st george and one forwest tigers i think his brother as a better record with leicester city though.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:42 am
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1098
mr. chairman wrote:
steve drinkwaters record is nothing to write home about is it not having a go because i rate him but as far as records go he's down there with a few more
Well it's not too bad Keith , I'll ignore his season at London , so it currently stands at played 7 , won 3 , lost 4
So who is this superstar Aussie HKR have signed ?
My point being , up to 10 days and 120 minutes of RL ago pretty much everybody was happy with our players , what is certain is we have who we have for the time being , I certainly wouldn't expect us to be wasting any Salary Cap money bringing in players right now , given the small size of our squad we might have to bring in players due to injury in other positions
So we just support who we have
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:50 am
lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
Well it's not too bad Keith , I'll ignore his season at London , so it currently stands at played 7 , won 3 , lost 4
So who is this superstar Aussie HKR have signed ?
My point being , up to 10 days and 120 minutes of RL ago pretty much everybody was happy with our players , what is certain is we have who we have for the time being , I certainly wouldn't expect us to be wasting any Salary Cap money bringing in players right now , given the small size of our squad we might have to bring in players due to injury in other positions
So we just support who we have
welcome to the leigh centurions fan base , small squad it's as big as any other sl club . my point steve is that the players good young ones are out there look at flanagan, o'brian , patton , and many others who would not cost a fortune
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:01 am
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1098
mr. chairman wrote:
welcome to the leigh centurions fan base , small squad it's as big as any other sl club . my point steve is that the players good young ones are out there look at flanagan, o'brian , patton , and many others who would not cost a fortune
But not as big as any club running an academy ,And IMO the only reason we might lose our SL status this season is a major injury crisis , then we might need players in other positions
what are those 3 players SL stats Keith ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:16 am
leigh
GUBRATS wrote:
Well it's not too bad Keith , I'll ignore his season at London , so it currently stands at played 7 , won 3 , lost 4
So who is this superstar Aussie HKR have signed ?
My point being , up to 10 days and 120 minutes of RL ago pretty much everybody was happy with our players , what is certain is we have who we have for the time being , I certainly wouldn't expect us to be wasting any Salary Cap money bringing in players right now , given the small size of our squad we might have to bring in players due to injury in other positions
So we just support who we have
Who said he was a superstar? My wording was 'Decent' (which a lot of his old clubs fans are saying about him). My point was that players are still out there if they are needed.
