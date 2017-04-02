TV BOY wrote: I lost count of how many times the ball should have gone to Riddy but didn't. One of the best kickers in the game. He was anonymous because of the tactics that were employed not because he had a bad game. The two times the ball went to him on the fifth we put them under pressure.

This is bang on! our hookers voted for Reynolds on the last every time. If Ridy is not Super League standard then Ben Reynolds certainly isn't. Ridy set 3 of our tries up yesterday. Ridy with Drinkwater needs to be our halfbacks and if that doesn't work then we need to go out and get a stand off. Seems that Hull KR have just signed a decent one from Aus.