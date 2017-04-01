WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Widnes!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Well done Widnes!

 
Post a reply

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:24 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3808
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Hampshire is OK but not a Super League fullback
Dawson was good, the centres were hot & cold , Higson was awful.
Reynolds' play was too predictable, Ridyard was anonymous.
The pack was second rate, Higham, Hock & Hopkins were the pick of a bad bunch, Weston is not a SL prop.

We were second best by a long way and the bubble isn't burst but it is leaking.

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:22 am
propforward 2338 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 455
I questioned bringing in 3 players who had not played ,or played little sl this season I was proved right .Widnes halves ran the play all game and kicked very well.In contrast our halves were a shambles and to fail to find touch from a free kick is schoolboy rugby.The lack of pace in our team is there for all teams to expose if they get the ball wide.The forwards as in the second half at wakefield were out enthused

Re: Well done Widnes!

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:17 am
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7634
Location: Bramhall
I lost count of how many times the ball should have gone to Riddy but didn't. One of the best kickers in the game. He was anonymous because of the tactics that were employed not because he had a bad game. The two times the ball went to him on the fifth we put them under pressure.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Egg Banjo, Markypants, new times, old tony, TV BOY, Vikingsufferer and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,5831,30175,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  